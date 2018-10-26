'Guardians Of The Galaxy' On Hold As Search For Director James Gunn's Replacement Continues

‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ fans have reason to be upset, as Disney announced the movie is on halt for now as their director search continues. While Director of the first two films in the series, James Gunn, was fired back in July, a replacement is yet to be named.

Production for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ was set to begin in January or February of 2019, as some crew members were already in Atlanta getting ready for pre-production. They will have to put that work on hold, as Disney and Marvel Studios has let the crew know they are now allowed to seek work on other movies and TV shows.

Fan reaction was fierce after original director, James Gunn, was fired after vulgar tweets from the director’s past were brought back to life. While many, including some cast and crew members of the film, pleaded with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring back the director for the third film in the series, the studio has decided to move forward and continue their search for a new director.

While the official release date of the film is yet to be released, rumors have the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ slated for a 2020 premiere. For now, Disney and Marvel Studios continue to look for a replacement director for one of their most popular series.

Via IGN