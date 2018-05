68-year-old Jenny Darren may have dressed the part of a sweet grandmother, but she's got the last laugh after her heavy-hitting Britain's Got Talent performance.

After ditching her comfy threads for some leather and lace, Darren blew everyone away, lending her powerful vocals to AC/DC's "Highway To Hell."

Video of ROCK SHOCK! Get your air guitars out for Jenny Darren! | Auditions | BGT 2018

Good luck to whoever had to follow that!