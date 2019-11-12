'Gossip Girl' Gets Reboot With A More Diverse Cast

'Gossip Girl' Reboot At HBO Max Will Have Non-White Leads https://t.co/2k9MrOyTOk #shadowAndAct — Yuri Smirnov (@cryptonymus_) November 12, 2019

The upcoming Gossip Girl reboot will be more diverse than the show’s original run. The CW original series which ran for six season from 2007 to 2012 is getting a new spin. Times have changed since then and modern show will explore how social media affects teens of today.

The cast of the new HBO Max program will include more a more representation.

The writer and producer Joshua Safran says, “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show. Even when I went to private school in New York in the ‘90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around the leads are nonwhite,” he said, adding that, “there’s a lot of queer content on this show.”

Teasing the highly-anticipated revival, he continued: “It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.

Casting details remain under wraps, what is known is Kristin Bell will return to narrate and the new characters will still walk the halls of the Constance Billard School for Girls, XOXO.

