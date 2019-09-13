Body Of Missing Man For 22 Years Found After Submerged Car Is Spotted By Google Satellite

A missing man's remains were found after 22 years

William Moldt had been missing for over two decades.  Moldt, who was 40 at the time, seemed to vanish from Palm Beach County, Florida, on November 8, 1997.  

The evening he went missing he called his girlfriend from a bar to tell her he would be home soon. He was seen leaving the bar alone and getting in his vehicle. He reportedly did not appear intoxicated.

His family was left with unanswered questions about his disappearance. They finally received some closure thanks to someone who zoomed in on his former Florida neighborhood with Google satellite images and noticed a car submerged in a pond, authorities said.

Police confirmed the skeletal remains found inside the vehicle were of William Moldt.

