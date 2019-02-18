A "Golden Girls" Themed Cruise Will Set Sail In 2020

You can get just about every kind of merchandise from the Golden Girls now, from cereal to underwear they got it all.

Next year there will be something that only the most hard-core fans will want to invest in, and that's a Golden Girls-themed cruise line. Five nights at sea all dedicated to the Golden Girls.

The cruise sets sail in February of 2020 from South Florida and will make stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico. While out at sea, guests will embark on Golden Girls-themed activities such as a Sail-Away-Party with cheesecake, Karaoke Night, Crafting, Trivia about the show, and a Golden Girls Bar Crawl.

Does this sound like the perfect getaway that’s way too good to be true? Well, it’s the real deal and there’s so much more to enjoy.

Guests will get a chance to partake in Dorothy’s Bingo Night; you will also be able to enter in a Look-A-Like contest and attend a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party” complete with a classic game of Ugel and Flugel.

Right now packages for the “Golden Girls at Sea” cruise start at $986.69 for an OceanView cabin, prices get up to $1181.69 for an Aqua Class Deluxe Oceanview Balcony.

If you’re interested in being a part of this awesome Golden Girls-themed cruise click Here for more information.

