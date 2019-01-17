'Golden Girl' Betty White Celebrates 97th With Friends And Poker Night

The Hollywood legend and Golden Girl, Betty White celebrates her 97th birthday with friends Thursday night.

TMZ says she hooked up with some old friends that she knew from long ago and had a nice little get together by playing poker.

For her 96th birthday, she had to work that day but was treated with a great birthday dinner.

TMZ says that Betty is happy and feeling great. She was spotted in Beverly Hills with smiles as she was running erands.

Happy Birthday to you Betty White!

via TMZ