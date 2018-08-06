Goldberg From 'The Mighty Ducks' Arrested In Northern California

Shaun Weiss, better known as "Goldberg" from The Mighty Ducks, got arrested again!

The 38-year-old was arrested for public intoxication in Oroville, California, about an hour north from Sacramento.

He got busted on Saturday around 1am. After a few hours later, police released him and wasn't charged.

Back in 2017, Weiss was arrested for possession of meth. Though, this was after he was arrested for stealing $151 worth of electronics.

He served only 12 days of the 150 that had been issued to him due to overcrowding.

via TMZ