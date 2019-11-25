A Godzilla Christmas Tree That Breaths Smoke

Christmas trees are fun to decorate and you can get creative with themes, but what about the actual tree? Well someone made their own tree and made it look like Godzilla calling it Treezilla!

Video of Treezilla! The Godzilla Christmas Tree

Now how did this tree come to life? It was made by Steven Newland, he has made a Pacman tree in 2017 and in 2018 made TreeZilla. He said he gave himself a month to do it and it only took two weeks.

The Tree was made of four large Christmas trees, chicken wire, a smoke machine and LED lights.

Newland didn't say how much it cost to make the tree but put it up for auction to get the money back he put into making the tree.

Via Stuff