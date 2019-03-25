Globe Life Park In Arlington Reveals 2019 Season Ballpark Food

Are you excited for the Texas Rangers season to start? The Rangers and Globe Life Park have released new foods coming this 2019 season.

Here are a few food items that you'll see in the concession stands starting Thursday, March 28th:

-RWB Dog

-Bacon Wrapped Wings

-Baja Fish Tacos

-The Fowl Pole

-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

-Steak Sandwich

-Texas Burger

-Ice Cream Sundae

-Beyond Vegan Burger

Check out the photos of each food here.

via NBC DFW