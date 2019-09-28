Global Citizen Festival Will Try Tackling Global Poverty

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica and Coldplay are all set to perform at a day of global fundraising concerts across five continents next year.

The newly announced Global Citizen Festival will see performances from top talent across the globe with a goal to tackle worldwide poverty.

"Ten hours. Five continents. Talent that ranges from Metallica to Lizzo and more to be announced. 2020’s Global Citizen Festival has it all. Following a year-long initiative dubbed Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream..." - Read more in @RollingStone https://t.co/NElWpIWWl9 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 27, 2019

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said: “Our goal, to put it simply, is to engage every single person on the planet in this mission to end global poverty. To do so, we must boldly and creatively reach global citizens where they are in person, on television, on their phones and online.”

Having joined forces with global CEO advisory firm Teneo, Global Citizen is now launching a year-long campaign to help put an end to extreme poverty, climate change and reduce inequality by 2030 — part of a new initiative called Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

The concert will take place on September 26, 2020 with performances across the globe from artist like Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Cyndi Lauper, Eddie Vedder, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Muse, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Usher, Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba and Jill Vedder to name a few.

The event takes place across 10 hours and five continents, with broadcasts coming from Lagos, Nigeria and Latin America.

Via: NME