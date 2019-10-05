A New Way To Enjoy Drinking, The Glenlivet Whisky Capsule Collection

Where are all the whisky lovers? Glenlivet whisky has launched a new way to drink the brand. They have released an edible capsule. The capsule is made from seaweed and is being compared to a hybrid of a Jell-O shot and a Tide Pod.

Video of The Glenlivet Capsule Collection

This new edible capsule will avoid the need of glassware or ice to enjoy the drink. Whisky drinkers can simply place one the candy-like pellets in their mouth, then chew to release the liquor. Glenlivet wanted to redefine the way whisky is traditionally enjoyed.

People have likely been drinking Scotch whisky for 500+ years. But eating Scotch whisky in capsules made from seaweed? Yeah, that's a new one. https://t.co/TRRSg3WcU2 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) October 4, 2019

The Glenlivet Whisky capsule collection comes in three flavors:

· Citrus

· Wood

· Spice

The mixture of the handcrafted capsule was crafted by cocktail aficionado Alex Kratena, in partnership with the packaging company Notpla.

Each of the capsules measures about an inch and contains 23 milliliters of liquor, which converts to .78 ounces.

At the moment the new liquor capsules are only available in London for “London Cocktail Week.” They will be served until October 13, and should soon be available in the United States.

Via: New York Post