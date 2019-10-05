A New Way To Enjoy Drinking, The Glenlivet Whisky Capsule Collection

Candy-like pod is meant to redefine whisky drinking enjoyment

October 5, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Glass of whisky with capsules

Credit: Getty Images/serezniy

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food

Where are all the whisky lovers?  Glenlivet whisky has launched a new way to drink the brand.  They have released an edible capsule.  The capsule is made from seaweed and is being compared to a hybrid of a Jell-O shot and a Tide Pod.

This new edible capsule will avoid the need of glassware or ice to enjoy the drink.  Whisky drinkers can simply place one the candy-like pellets in their mouth, then chew to release the liquor. Glenlivet wanted to redefine the way whisky is traditionally enjoyed.

The Glenlivet Whisky capsule collection comes in three flavors:

·         Citrus

·         Wood

·         Spice

The mixture of the handcrafted capsule was crafted by cocktail aficionado Alex Kratena, in partnership with the packaging company Notpla.

Each of the capsules measures about an inch and contains 23 milliliters of liquor, which converts to .78 ounces.

At the moment the new liquor capsules are only available in London for “London Cocktail Week.”  They will be served until October 13, and should soon be available in the United States.

Via: New York Post

Tags: 
Glenlivet
Whisky
Capsule
Cocktail
Cocktail Capsule
Pod
Alcohol
drink

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes