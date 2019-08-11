Girl Goes Viral For Calling Out Her Sister Over Fake Instagram Post

As we all know by now, most of what you see on social media is fake. Especially on Instagram.

And that's just what this girl proved.

In a post that is going viral, Carly Sosnowski decided to publicly call out her sister Casey for being fake.

In Casey's Instagram post, she claims to be hiking at Lake Okahumpka Park and Trail in Florida with the caption, “Nature is the ultimate healer to all our problems. #nature lovers.” That's when her sister stepped in.

My sister said she was going hiking.....this is our backyard. pic.twitter.com/LDGhAHNSSp — ℂ-------- ------------------ (@carlysos3) August 4, 2019

BUSTED!

Of course this spawned some great reactions from Twitter users everywhere.

-story via fox4news.com