'Gilligan's Island' Fans Raised Money For Actress Dawn Wells

Gilligan's Island actress Dawn Wells has been going through tough times in recent years.

She starred in this sitcom show in the 60s. The now, 79-year-old is in debt of $200k and is still recovering from a couple of surgeries she had.

Wells debt has prevented her from moving into an assisted living home.

Her friend, Dugg Kirkpatrick, started a GoFundMe page, raising more than $120k.

The money erased most of her debt and now can move into an assistance living home.

The surplus of the money will go towards her trust fund for emergency needs.

via TMZ