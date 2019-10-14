Flush Out Negativity With This Giant Inflatable Poop

Klyde Warren Park had a giant inflatable poop pop up in the park and there were lines to see it as well as get into it but why?

It was a pop-up campaign from the Dallas company Poo-Pourri to flush the negativity out!

Suzy Batiz the CEO and Founder said “We have an opportunity to transform people. How can we transform people? And that’s when we came up ‘let your poop emoji go,'”

A visitor said “You wrote down on a big iPad what that thing you wanted to let go of was, and then they rolled it up into a little notepad, threw it in the air. Then you flush the toilet and let it go,”

The poop will go on a 24 stop tour and end its tour back at Klyde Warren Park so you can see it again if you missed it the first time!



Did y'all see the giant -- in @KlydeWarrenPark yesterday?! It was actually part of a @PooPourri campaign to #LetThat--Go. It was a one-day event, but don't worry, we've got all the details (and we take you inside). https://t.co/PNsHuV87Ng pic.twitter.com/lu1meKS4Vc — Dallas Innovates (@DallasInnovates) October 11, 2019

Via CBS DFW