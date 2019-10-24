How To Get A Free Google Home Mini

If you have always wanted to try a Google Home here is your chance to get one for free!

The only thing you need to do is have a Spotify Premium account and you can go to Spotify's site and claim it for free the shipping is free as well!

If you have Spotify Student Premium you are not eligible to get a free Google Home Mini because they already get Hulu and Showtime.

You can claim yours now until November 15th or until supplies last.

Guys, if you have Spotify Premium they’re giving away FREE Google home mini’s. pic.twitter.com/LkEiZwch0E — Lauren (@DXCHYNA) October 23, 2019

