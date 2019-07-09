George R.R. Martin Opens Up About 'GoT' Prequel Series

Ever since it was confirmed that a prequel series to the widely popular ''Game of Thrones" series was announced, there's been a high amount of speculation as to what we can expect from it.

Well recently George R.R. Martin spoke about what we can expect from the upcoming show.

“The Starks will definitely be there,” Martin said. “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

“We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest,” the author said. “But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

Martin aslo mentioned that one notorious family will not be making an apperence in the prequel. “The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Casterly Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” Martin said. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

-story via indiewire.com