Someone Used A McDonald's Cash Register To Play The Original 'Doom'

October 6, 2019
Angela Chase
doom

Spencer Platt / Staff

It's no secret that gamers and computer programers love to get video games to play on electronic devices that aren't normally used for playing those games.  

One perfect example was when a gamer was able to port the game "Cuphead" to a Tesla car. 

But now the stakes have been raised.  

Recently, someone was able to actually get the original PC game "Doom" to run on a McDonald's cash register!  

Now the next question should be how this person got a hold of a McDonald's resgister in the first place.  

-story via gamerant.com 

 

