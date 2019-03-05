Iron Throne Pet Beds Inspired By Game Of Thrones Are Here!

The 8th season of Game Of Thrones is just around the corner. We are all waiting impatiently just to see the first episode, and the fact that a new trailer for the final season just dropped isn't exactly helping. It only makes us want to see it more.

While you wait to see how everything ends for your favorite characters, you can spoil your pet with Game Of Thrones toys, plush dragons, outfits, and even a throne.

Not Just any throne, but the Iron Throne. Yes, the throne everyone is fighting for. You can now order your little fur baby an Iron Throne bed. Your pet will be able to sleep all day like the king or queen that they know they are.

Just look at this cute little bed; you know your little direwolf would love it.

A #GameOfThrones pet bed might turn your home into Westeros ⚔ https://t.co/7mqQ4cmKEU — POPSUGAR Family (@POPSUGARMoms) March 3, 2019

You can buy your pet this Game Of Thrones inspired throne bed on Etsy, but it’s going to cost you some serious gold. Right now the pet bed costs $272.00 and will ship out in 4-6 weeks, just in time for the season premiere.

You know you want to buy the bed, go ahead we won’t tell anyone.

The final season of Game Of Thrones premieres on April 14th.

Via: Pop Sugar