Emilia Clarke And Rose Leslie Were Robbed By Monkeys During Trip To India

The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Stars Say They Didn’t Put Up Much Of A Fight

August 30, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Emilia_Clarke_and_Rose_Leslie

Kevin Winter / Staff

Playing with monkeys is a dream experience for any animal lover. That is, until some of your things happen to go missing. ‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars, Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie, recently shared an experience from their girl’s getaway in India, and revealed while on vacation they were robbed by monkeys.

NAMASKAR India. ------✌️ NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true. #breathebabyandletthemadnessmeltaway #brainalteringjoy #roselesliehasmyheartandsoulwrappedupinhers #DONTFORGETTHELOVEPEOPLE! #bollocksdoesthatmeanitstimetoworknow? #-- #✌️ #-- #saltwaterbook #AMUSTREAD! @itbeginswiththebody

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on

Emilia Clarke posted photos from her girl’s trip to India with ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star, Rose Leslie, on Thursday. While it seems the girls had an adventurous and exciting time, Clarke revealed some unexpected hotel guests may have given them some problems. In her post, Clarke wrote the two were “robbed by monkeys," before adding "we hardly put up a fight."

The photos of the monkeys show one eating an apple, another reaching for an orange while standing on a coffee table, and two more waiting to add to the mischief. Other pics from their trip show the sights they experienced, along with books they read and a selfie of the two actresses. ‘Game of Thrones’ may be over, but it seems the co-stars are still sharing plenty of good times.

Via Entertainment Tonight

