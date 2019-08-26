Frisco’s National Videogame Museum Tops List Of Best Quirky Museums

The National Videogame Museum Beat Out A Number Of Odd Museums Around The Country

August 26, 2019
Angela Chase
There are plenty of attractions throughout the metroplex, but one museum in Frisco is finally getting the recognition it deserves. The National Videogame Museum was recently named to Buzzfeed’s list of 21 quirky museums in the U.S. The National Videogame Museum was at the top of the list, in front of other unique places like the International UFO Museum and Research Center in New Mexico and the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C.

This is not the first time the National Videogame Museum in Frisco has made an internet list. Back in 2018, the quirky museum was named to USA Today’s list of top 10 museums for families to go to in DFW. It landed in the number two spot, behind only the Perot Museum. According to John Hardie, one of the founders and directors of the museum, “We're getting a lot of coverage right now, we're getting a lot of momentum. It's just fantastic, you know, more and more people are discovering us."

The National Videogame Museum in Frisco is both interactive and informative. Along with hands-on exhibits, there’s plenty of history of video games, along with games to play. As they continue to grow, they may even expand. The museum is located at 8004 N. Dallas Parkway in Frisco, and only costs $12 for admission.

Via GuideLive

Frisco
Texas
video games
National Videogame Museum
museum
Quirky Museum List

