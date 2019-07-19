Major Renovations Coming To Katy Trail In Dallas

The Popular Walking And Cycling Park Will Be Getting A New Pedestrian Trail

July 19, 2019
Katy Trail is about to get a major upgrade. The popular Dallas trail, that sees one million walkers, joggers and bikers each year, will get a brand new pedestrian-only path along a one mile stretch of the trail that currently doesn’t have one. Once completed, the entire trail will have a concrete path for pedestrians and cyclists.

The nonprofit group that runs Katy Trail, Friends of Katy Trail, say they are ready to move forward with the project. The new pedestrian path will run from south of Knox at Armstrong down to Blackburn. This new renovation will create separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians, making many feel much safer.

According to Robin Baldock, the Executive Director of Friends of Katy Trail, “The trail is going to be turning 20 years old next year, so I think it’s something to celebrate. It’s the first time we’ve done anything this monumental in many, many years.” The project will cost $9 million, as they hope to raise some of the money through private donations.

Via CBS DFW

