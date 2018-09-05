VIDEO: Friendliest Lion Ever Surprises Tourists During Their Visit To A Safari Park By Climbing Onto Their Cart!

Well, here is something you don't see every day!

This video has gone viral online for just being outright ridiculous. A group of tourists at a safari park in Crimea get the surprise of a lifetime when their tour cart drives by a lion and slows down to welcome a lion!

The lion known as Fliya climbs up on top of the driver pushing him off the seat and wanting to cuddle and lick the tourists' faces!

NO big deal..

Via KXAN