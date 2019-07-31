French’s Mustard To introduce Mustard Flavored Ice Cream

The Mustard Company Teamed Up With Coolhaus To Celebrate National Mustard Day

July 31, 2019
Some things just aren’t meant to be mixed. While mustard is good on many different foods, ice cream is not one of them. Yet, for some reason French’s has announced they are introducing a mustard flavored ice cream to celebrate National Mustard Day.

French’s, the popular mustard brand, announced recently they are teaming up with Los-Angeles based ice cream company, Coolhaus, to create the new mustard flavor. In a statement from Natasha Case, the Coolhaus CEO said, “As lovers of sweet-meets-savory, pure ingredients, and unique creations, we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with French's Mustard in creating this one-of-a-kind product.”

While there are plenty of mustard lovers out there, not too many seemed thrilled about this new flavor based on social media reaction. For those that are crazy enough to try this combo, the French’s mustard Coolhaus ice cream will only be available for a limited time. If you love mustard so much you even want it as an ice cream flavor, you better find some before it’s too late.

Via Complex

