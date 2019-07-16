Dallas Animal Services Are Offering Free Adoptions: They're Over Capacity

If you've been putting off adopting a pet, you may want to consider doing it right now: it could save a fur baby's life.

Because of overpopulation, Dallas Animal Services is offering free adoptions (you're saving $15-$45: the typical adoption fee).

Currently, they're at 108% capacity for dogs, and 150% capacity for cats. They want to avoid euthanizing pets.

Go ahead and visit the animals at the PetSmart Adoption Center on North Coit Road, or the main shelter on Westmoreland Road.

They'll be waiving the fees for all animals until July 21st.

Keep in mind, the free adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, and microchipping.

You won't regret it!

Source: Fox 4 KDFW

