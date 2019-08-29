Man Shocked After Freddie Mercury’s Face Appeared In His Pork Chop

Just like clouds, sometimes weird images can appear in everyday items, even food. One man in England was recently left in shock when he noticed the likeness of Freddie Mercury cooked into his pork chop. What did the man do with the magical piece of meat? He ate it of course.

Best part of the story: "We looked at it for a minute or two but we were both hungry so I ended up eating it." https://t.co/bAjMVB3qon — Richard Birk (@RevRickUMC) August 29, 2019

Derek Simms was cooking dinner for himself and his wife in Blackpool, England when they were left stunned by what they saw. Simms placed his $4.25 pork chop in the frying pan, and ten minutes late, Freddie Mercury’s face appeared in the meat. “I've never seen anything like it,” Simms, an engineer, said. "I've cooked a lot of things and lived a lot of years but I've never seen my food resemble a celebrity before,” said Simms.

Guy sees Queen legend Freddie Mercury in his pork chop. You see it? Would you eat it? pic.twitter.com/SdYZKEAS56 — Kevin Karlson (@kevinkarlson) August 29, 2019

Once he realized what he saw Derek Simms quickly called his wife over to confirm the image. The two marveled at the image of Freddie Mercury in the pork chop for a bit but then their hunger took over. “We looked at it for a minute of two but we were both hungry so I ended up eating it,” said Simms. While the Freddie Mercury pork chop didn’t last long, at least it will now live forever on the internet.

Via Fox News