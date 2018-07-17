Fort Worth's LaGrave Field Gets New Owner

It's been four years since the Fort Worth Cats played at LaGrave Field. If you have passed by the stadium recently, it's been deteriorating.

Though it looks like LaGrave Field may come back to life again.

The Tarrant Regional Water District and Panther Acquisition Partners, based in Houston, have made an agreement where the TRWD will aquire 8.1 acres, which includes the West Fork of the Trinity River and LaGrave Field.

With that, TRWD and the Save LaGrave Foundation, Inc both agreed on a 40-year lease to maintain the park.

Head of Save LaGrave Scott Berry says it will take between $2.5 to $10 million to bring the ballpark to life again.

"I think the most difficult part is behind us," he says. "The stadium's bones are good but it's basically a shell at this poit in time," says Berry. "It's basically a demo project on the interiors. It's take it down to the walls and studs improve it from there."

It's too early to tell if they will bring a minor league team in 2019.

Star-Telegram