Fort Worth Stock Show And Rodeo Parade Is Canceled

If you were wanting to go and watch the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade Saturday, unfortunately it's canceled.

According to the Star-Telegram, event organizers had to cancel the 123-year-old parade due to the threat of strong winds coming this weekend.

Weather has it that a strong cold front will hit Fort Worth at the same time the parade would start.

A press release by the organizers say the weather condition would be unsafe for all spectators, participants and livestock.

This is only the second time that the parade had to be canceled.

via Star-Telegram