Fort Worth Man Builds Dog Train To Take Stray Dogs On Adventures

80 year old Fort Worth resident Eugene Bostick spends his retirement driving a train.

But not just any train, a train he built to take rescued stray dogs on a ride in.

Eugene and his brother currently live on a dead-end street where people unfortunately bring unwanted dogs and leave them behind. Out of the goodness of his heart, Eugene started adopting the dogs and began to take them on rides in his tractor. “We started feeding them, letting them in, taking them to the vet to get them spayed and neutered. We made a place for them to live,” Eugene told Dodo.

“I seen this guy with a tractor who attached these carts to pull rocks. I thought, ‘Dang, that would do for a dog train.’ I’m a pretty good welder, so I took these plastic barrels with holes cut in them, and put wheels under them and tied them together,” Eugene continued. “Whenever they hear me hooking the tractor up to it, man, they get so excited.”

Video of The Dog Train Rolls In Fort Worth

-story via boredpanda.com