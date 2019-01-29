February Is "Warrant Forgiveness" Month In Fort Worth!

January 29, 2019
Got a warrant in Fort Worth? Fugetaboutit!!!

Good news! February is "warrant forgiveness" month in Fort Worth! Here's how this works, Fort Worth judges will actually hit certain community centers around the city for warrant hearings. The goal is to find alternatives to jail time like community service or reduced fines. Check out the locations below.

The city is also offering extended hours at the A.D. Marshall Public Safety and Courts Building. If you show up there to resolve your case, you will not be arrested.

Cool!

