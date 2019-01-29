Got a warrant in Fort Worth? Fugetaboutit!!!

Good news! February is "warrant forgiveness" month in Fort Worth! Here's how this works, Fort Worth judges will actually hit certain community centers around the city for warrant hearings. The goal is to find alternatives to jail time like community service or reduced fines. Check out the locations below.

#February is Warrant Forgiveness Month in @CityofFortWorth Municipal Court. Please call 817-392-6700 if you have any questions. pic.twitter.com/9VYUYpy0DZ — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 23, 2019

The city is also offering extended hours at the A.D. Marshall Public Safety and Courts Building. If you show up there to resolve your case, you will not be arrested.

Cool!