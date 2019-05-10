Fort Worth Animal Shelter At Capacity, Adoptions Are $10

If you're wanting to adopt a pet to add to your family, this is your chance.

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter says that they're over capacity and need your help to adopt a pet.

You can adopt a pet during the PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend, which is May 17-19.

The best part, all adoption fees are reduced to $10, which includes a medical examination, vaccinations, micro-chip, and neuter services.

Here are the locations to adopt a pet:

Chuck Siilcox Animal Care & Adoption Center, 4900 Martin St.

PetSmart Adoption Center at Hulen, 4800 S. W. Loop 820

PetSmart Adoption Center at Alliance, 2901 Texas Sage Trail

via FortWorthTexas.gov