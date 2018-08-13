Former WWE Wrestler Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Has Died

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, a former WWE wrestler, has died in his Florida home at the age of 63.

The local sheriff's office says he fell at his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida. He hit his head and "succumbed to his injury".

His daughter, Natalya, wreslters with WWE and Neidhart made special appearances with his daughter in the reality show Total Divas.

Neidhart, Bret "The Hitman" Hart and their manager Jimmy Hart founded the Hart Foundation in the 80s. The team won multiple championships at the time.

Neidhart wrestled from 1985 to 1997. He wore his pink and black gear, had his maniacal laugh and goatee.

RIP The Anvil

via CBS 11