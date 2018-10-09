Former WWE Star 'Sunny' Released From Jail

Former WWE wrestler and the first WWE Diva Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been released from jail.

The 45-year-old hall of famer was arrested after 2 DUI arrests, back in March in New Jersey.

After when she was arrested, she didn't show up to multiple court dates and was then considered "fugitive of justice".

In less than a month, she was transferred to a Pennsylvania jail where she spent most of 2018.

According to the jail, she was released on parole Tuesday morning.

Let's hope she can turn her life around before its too late.

