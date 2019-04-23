Former Judas Priest Guitarist, KK Downing, Discusses Late AC/DC Frontman, Bon Scott, In New Interview

Former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing, has a new book out, “Heavy Duty,” talking out his life as a rock star. Of the many great rockers discussed by Downing, one that has stood out is Bon Scott. Downing called the late singer “very clean” but also revealed some details of the former AC/DC frontman’s drug use.

Video of Judas Priest: KK Downing Talks Bon Scott - AC/DC - full in bloom Interview Excerpt

During the interview, the topic of Bon Scott was brought up, as Downing discussed his interactions with heh late rock star. According to Downing, “he was, as I said in the book, a real gentleman. Bon Scott never looked stressed, wrecked or anything else other than totally in control, very clean and very presidential.”

While former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing, had some very complimentary things to say about Scott, he also discussed the negatives of the late singer. When asked about a story of Bon Scott throwing up into towels, Downing said, “Well, there was that… but he would come to the side of the stage and it was probably his way of getting rid of something that was probably be causing him to ‘fall over.’ [Laughs] It was his way of doing it his way.”

Bon Scott passed away in 1980 at the age of 33. While AC/Dc has continued with singer Brian Johnson many fans still remember the Bon Scott days fondly. KK Downing’s new book is a memoir, and based on the interview, it seems he’s got plenty to say about his era.

Via Alternative Nation