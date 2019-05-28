Steve Perry Claims AC/DC Was Impossible To Follow During 1970’s Tour

Former Journey frontman, Steve Perry, has had to follow plenty of bands during his time as a rock star. While plenty of great bands have opened for Journey over the years, it was AC/DC that the singer says was nearly impossible to follow.

During a recent interview, Steve Perry discussed what it was like following Bon Scott and AC/DC during their tour in the 70’s. Both Journey and AC/DC played their first show on the same night in 1973, but it was a later tour the bands did together that Perry said gave him some trouble.

According to Perry, “It was this new band and everybody said they were really rockin. I was showing up the last 10 minutes of every show. I’m trying to sing all my stuff [backstage> and warm up, and I hear this, ‘I’m a problem child!’” The singer would continue praising bon Scott and the rest of AC/DC saying, “They made us play better, man. They spanked us bad.”

While Steve Perry claims AC/DC’s performance gave journey a spanking, it clearly worked as the singer says it ended up making the show that much better. It’s hard to imagine Journey following AC/DC, but clearly they made it work. Now, just about anyone would love to see those bands perform in the same lineup.

