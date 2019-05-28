Steve Perry Claims AC/DC Was Impossible To Follow During 1970’s Tour
The Former Journey Frontman Said, “They Spanked Us Bad”
Former Journey frontman, Steve Perry, has had to follow plenty of bands during his time as a rock star. While plenty of great bands have opened for Journey over the years, it was AC/DC that the singer says was nearly impossible to follow.
During a recent interview, Steve Perry discussed what it was like following Bon Scott and AC/DC during their tour in the 70’s. Both Journey and AC/DC played their first show on the same night in 1973, but it was a later tour the bands did together that Perry said gave him some trouble.
According to Perry, “It was this new band and everybody said they were really rockin. I was showing up the last 10 minutes of every show. I’m trying to sing all my stuff [backstage> and warm up, and I hear this, ‘I’m a problem child!’” The singer would continue praising bon Scott and the rest of AC/DC saying, “They made us play better, man. They spanked us bad.”
While Steve Perry claims AC/DC’s performance gave journey a spanking, it clearly worked as the singer says it ended up making the show that much better. It’s hard to imagine Journey following AC/DC, but clearly they made it work. Now, just about anyone would love to see those bands perform in the same lineup.