Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies At The Age Of 92

The first lady from 1989 to 1993, wife of George H. W. Bush and mother to George W. Bush has passed away at her home in Houston, Texas, at the age of 92.

A spokesman for the Bush family recently announced that Barbara was in failing health and had chosen to forego additional medical treatment. The spokesman went on to say that Bush whished to be "surrounded by a family she adores."

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others," the statement continued. "She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Barbara had suffered from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which resulted in several hospitalizations.

Via ABC