Former Dallas Cowboy, Josh Brent, Arrested in Wendy's Parking Lot

Former Dallas Cowboys player, Josh Brent, was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest over the weekend. Brent, who is currently a scout for the Cowboys, was tased by police in a Wendy’s parking lot in Coppell. The team has not commented on the incident at this time.

Former @dallascowboys player and current team scout Josh Brent transferred to Dallas County Jail after arrest for public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault against a police officer.

Police were called to the Wendy’s in the 800 block of MacArthur Boulevard for a welfare check, after a customer called reporting a man sitting in the grass talking to himself. When they arrived, police identified the man as Josh Brent, and noticed he was intoxicated.

Once told he was being arrested, Brent “became uncooperative with the officers by resisting the officer’s attempt to be handcuffed." The incident was captured on camera by a Wendy’s customer. According to witnesses Brent was saying, “I'm a Cowboy; you can Google me. I'm Josh Brent,” during the incident.

Video taken by someone inside Wendys shows the incident.



Witness says he was telling people to Google him. He was wearing Cowboys pants and no shirt or shoes.

Coppell Police Department is currently reviewing everything that happened, though Brent admitted to being intoxicated while in custody. Josh Brent was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in 2014, after the death of his former teammate, Jerry Brown. Brent returned to the Cowboys, but retired in 2015 before becoming a scout for the team.

