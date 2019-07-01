Former Dallas Cowboy, Josh Brent, Arrested in Wendy's Parking Lot

Brent Was Arrested For Public Intoxication And Resisting Arrest

July 1, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Josh_Brent

Ronald Martinez / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Features
Local News
Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys player, Josh Brent, was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest over the weekend. Brent, who is currently a scout for the Cowboys, was tased by police in a Wendy’s parking lot in Coppell. The team has not commented on the incident at this time.

Police were called to the Wendy’s in the 800 block of MacArthur Boulevard for a welfare check, after a customer called reporting a man sitting in the grass talking to himself. When they arrived, police identified the man as Josh Brent, and noticed he was intoxicated.

Once told he was being arrested, Brent “became uncooperative with the officers by resisting the officer’s attempt to be handcuffed." The incident was captured on camera by a Wendy’s customer. According to witnesses Brent was saying, “I'm a Cowboy; you can Google me. I'm Josh Brent,” during the incident.

Coppell Police Department is currently reviewing everything that happened, though Brent admitted to being intoxicated while in custody. Josh Brent was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in 2014, after the death of his former teammate, Jerry Brown. Brent returned to the Cowboys, but retired in 2015 before becoming a scout for the team.

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas
wendy's
Josh Brent
arrest

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes