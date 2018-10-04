Forest Hill Will Now Have A Trolley Service

Forest Hill City Hall has approved to implement a public transportation using trolleys.

The mayor and the city council approved the trolley service will have 32 stops in the Forest Hill area that will connect Fort Worth and Tarrant County College South Campus.

The metro will also offer door-to-door to those who are disabled and the elderly.

The trolley will hold 25 passengers and will be $2 single ride and $5 all-day passes.

The Trinity Metro will vote on it on Oct. 22.

via Star-Telegram