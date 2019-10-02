Foo Fighters Will Begin Work On New Album This Month

The recording has begun

October 2, 2019
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters

Credit: Imagn/© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

It is official!  The Foo Fighters confirmed they have started to record their next album this week.

Dave Grohl, said the band would begin recording once they returned to the US after the Brazil Rock in Rio Festival.

He told fans at the festival, “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

Grohl, had also discussed talk about the new album recording in an interview with NME last summer.
This new album will follow-up the bands 2017 ‘Concrete and Gold’ album.

Now let the countdown begin for their album drop.

Via: NME

