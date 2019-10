At the end of September, we were all surprised with an EP from the Foo Fighters titled "01070725".

Well they just did it again and hit us with another surprise EP named "01020225".

It's two b-sides called "This One" and "Win Or Lose", a cover of "Sister Europe" by The Psychedelic Furs, and a live rendition of "Planet Claire" performed at the Supper Club in New York, NY in October 2002.

-story via metalinjection.net