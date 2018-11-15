Follow These Steps To Get A Free Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Via DoorDash

If you're hungry right now, you have today through Nov.20 to get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich through DoorDash.

This comes from DoorDash now delivering your favorite chicken sandwich to your front door or office. Chick-Fil-A is promoting their new partnership with DoorDash.

Here is how you can get your free sandwich:

1. Download DoorDash

2. Search a Chick-Fil-A that is within a 10 minute drive from where you are

3. You have to pick $5 worth of food (minimum requirement to get your free sandwich)

4. Once you're done, hit the Promo button and enter CFADELIVERY or just tap on the "Free Sandwich" option if available

5. Pay

6. Enjoy your meal

All the details here.

via Guide Live