Woman In Florida Buys Baby Bouncer At Goodwill, Turns Out To Be A Semi-Automatic Rifle

When Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez thought she was buying a baby bouncer from her local Goodwill store, it never ran across her mind that something very different would be inside that unopened box.

Until she opened it.

That's when she saw that the actual contents of said box was a semi-automatic rifle!

However some people on Facebook questioned if the picture was real or fake citing that the ammo looked more like pistol ammunition and not for the rifle. That's when Veronica posted a video of her proving that the ammo in fact does fit in the rifle.

