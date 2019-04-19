Florida Teen Arrested After Wrestling Fake Alligator In Mall

In yet another weird news story coming out of Florida, a teen was arrested recently for wrestling a fake alligator in the mall. Gianny Sosa-Hernandez was charged with criminal mischief after damaging the display alligator.

Florida teenager arrested and charged with criminal mischief after being filmed wrestling fake alligator at mall.



The damaged display gator was valued at $3,690. https://t.co/L1L9Y0uJEj pic.twitter.com/Zd3kXi4EYt — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2019

The event took place at The Falls Shopping Center in Miami-Dade County. Sosa-Hernandez is seen in video taking off his shirt, and running up to the side of the display. He then grabs the fake alligator, throws it into a pond, and performs the wrestling move known as an RKO, made famous by wrestler Randy Orton.

Florida teen arrested last week for attempting @RandyOrton's RKO on high school principal arrested again for doing same wrestling move to fake alligator in pond at The Falls Shopping Center because Florida: https://t.co/GdokUZwBRV pic.twitter.com/AlkpgSw537 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 15, 2019

According to the mall’s manager, the alligator was valued at $3,690. After Sosa-Hernandez was identified by a witness, he confessed to the incident, and apologized. Sadly this is not the first legal issue the teen has dealt with, as a week earlier he was arrested after attempting to pull the same wrestling move on his school principal.

Student records video after allegedly pulling wrestling 'finishing move' on his high school principal at Miami South Ridge Senior High School. Read about it here: https://t.co/b6fdJrMZ4J #RKO #WrestlingMove #Wrestling #MiamiSouthRidgeSeniorHighSchool pic.twitter.com/q6NHYiVh2q — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) April 11, 2019

Both videos went viral, as his attempts at performing the RKO wrestling move got him in legal trouble both times. In the first incident, Sosa-Hernandez was charged with battery on a specified official/employee and interference with an educational institution. Hopefully after both of these incidents the Florida teen has learned his lesson.

Via ABC News