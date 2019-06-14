Florida Man Tries Setting Record For Most Times Watching ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Some world records are worthy and inspiring, and some just leave you asking; why? A man in Florida is on a mission to set a new record for most time having watched ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ He currently sits at 114 times seeing the Marvel movie, and he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

Agustin Alanis is a 30 year old man from Riverview, Florida and he is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When ‘Avengers: Endgame’ first came out, he bought five tickets for opening weekend, so he wouldn’t miss a thing. This is what led to his goal of breaking the odd Guinness World Record.

“I started going every single day, posting my rounds or views because I really love the film,” said Alanis. He made sure to document his journey on social media, posting a photo of each ticket, and often with an employee of the theater. The current record holder is Anthony Mitchell, who watched ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ 103 times.

Anthony @NemRaps Mitchell has watched Avengers: Infinity War an incredible 103 times at his local movie theatre in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

The lifelong @marvel fan achieved the record for the most cinema productions attended - same film ------ pic.twitter.com/4TncaJ34EB — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 28, 2019

While it may seem Agustin Alanis has already seen the film enough times to hold the new world record, he still hasn’t heard back from Guinness to make it official. However, he doesn’t plan to stop, saying he may even go up to 200. Someone out there is truly inspired by this feat.

Via CNN