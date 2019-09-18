Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Reveals The Meaning Of Chicago Bulls Logo
Flea's point of view on the meaning of the Chicago Bulls Logo
September 18, 2019
Flea the bassist of Red Hot Chilli Peppers shared an odd photo of Chicago Bulls’ logo on his official Instagram account. He goes on to explain the meaning behind Chicago Bulls’ iconic logo.
He wrote, “Here’s the secret meaning of Chicago Bulls’ logo”
“If you turned the Chicago Bulls logo upsided down it’s a robot having s*x with a crab.”
Another fan named sickanimation wrote this funny comment:
“I see a robot reading a book (probably porn) on an artsy crab shaped table.”
You can see the post below
Via: Metal Head Zone