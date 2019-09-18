Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Reveals The Meaning Of Chicago Bulls Logo

Flea the bassist of Red Hot Chilli Peppers shared an odd photo of Chicago Bulls’ logo on his official Instagram account. He goes on to explain the meaning behind Chicago Bulls’ iconic logo.

He wrote, “Here’s the secret meaning of Chicago Bulls’ logo”

“If you turned the Chicago Bulls logo upsided down it’s a robot having s*x with a crab.”

Another fan named sickanimation wrote this funny comment:

“I see a robot reading a book (probably porn) on an artsy crab shaped table.”

Via: Metal Head Zone