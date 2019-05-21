First Trailer for 'Downton Abbey' Movie Is Here

Video of DOWNTON ABBEY - Official Trailer [HD] - In Theaters September 20

The Royal Family has arrived in the trailer for the new movie "Downton Abbey".

The movie picks up after the show from PBS was signed off four years ago, with the place looking modern in 1927.

The people from Downton Abbey are going to need all hands on deck after receiving a letter from the Royal Family that they will visit the estate.

These fan-favorite characters will appear in the movie, including Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech, Dame Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Matthew Goode, Joanne Froggatt and more!

The show ended on PBS back in 2015 and production for the movie started in the summer of 2018.

Check out the trailer above!

via PEOPLE