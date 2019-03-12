NASA Says A Woman Will Likely Be The First Person On Mars

Jim Bridenstine Did Not Specify, But Claimed A Female Astronaut Would Most Likely Be The First On Mars

March 12, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Mars

Martin Holverda | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Features
News
Technology
Uncategorized

Men may be from Mars, but a woman may just be the first person on the red planet. The head of NASA was being interviewed last week when he said most likely a female would be the first person to step foot on Mars.

Jim Bridenstine was a guest on the “Science Friday” radio show where he discussed a number of topics, including the inclusion of more women on space missions. In response to a twitter question, regarding a female going to the moon, Bridenstine responded, “absolutely,” even adding that the next person on the moon will most likely be a woman.

Not only did Jim Bridenstine discuss the likelihood that a woman is the first on Mars, along with the next on the moon, he also discussed the upcoming all-female spacewalk, the first in NASA history. While he did not specify which female astronaut would be the one to go to Mars, the NASA head seemed confident a female would be first on the red planet.

Both men and women turned to social media to voice their excitement for a woman most likely being the first person to go to Mars. According to Bridenstine, “NASA is committed to making sure we have a broad and diverse set of talent.” With March being National Women’s Month, the news couldn’t have come at a better time.

Via CNN

Tags: 
NASA
Mars
moon
Space
female
Astronaut