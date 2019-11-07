First Miss USA In A Wheelchair

"I was about seven or eight when Miss Congeniality came out and I loved that movie. But as soon as I saw a glammed-up Sandra Bullock take the stage, I knew I could never do anything like that—beauty pageants weren’t for girls like me. And that was before the accident that left me in a wheelchair" said Madeline Elizabeth Delp.

Madeline Elizabeth Delp told herself she didn't want to feel down anymore and was later told about Ms wheelchair North Carolina entered it and won!

In 2017 she competed for Ms. Wheelchair USA and won!



"At a speaking event, a little girl in a wheelchair, no more than seven, asked me: "Do you think someone who looks like us could ever be considered pretty enough to compete in Miss USA?" That comment hit me hard. What should I tell her?" Delp said.

Last year she entered for Miss North Carolina and didn't win but made it in the top 15.



This year Delp is on her way to go back and try and win that crown again and advance to Miss USA if she does win she will be the first Women in a wheelchair to take the stage.



Via MSN