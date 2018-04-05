First Look At Meryl Streep On "Big Little Lies Season 2"

We are seeing the first of Mery Streep as she joins the cast of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' in upcoming season 2!

Today was the first day on set for the actors and Nicole Kidman was quick to take a shot of her "mother-in-law" Meryl.

Meryl will be joinning Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley in this chilling drama!

Season 2 is set to air in 2019.

Via E News