Cat Rescued From Paradise, California Wildfires Will Make You Smile

One of my favorite quotes is from Mr. Rogers: "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

That's exactly what's happening in the video below.

Here's what a firefighter in the middle of the Paradise, California wildfires had to say: "We found a cat while doing structure protection in the area of Yankee Hill and Hwy 70 on the Camp Fire. We secured the fire around the property, mitigated the hazards, and provided care for the cat (food, water, shelter, and love). After I posted a video of the cat, I was contacted by the owner who requested that we leave it in the care of their neighbor and not bring it to one of the animal shelters. They identified specific things about the property and area from the video so I deemed they were the true owners of the cat. So, the end result was the cat was left in the care of their neighbor."

Cat Rescued From Paradise Fires

