Which Toy Do You Think Should Join The National Toy Hall Of Fame?

Tickle Me Elmo could be laughing all the way to the Hall of Fame. The iconic toy based on the Sesame Street character is among a dozen finalists for the next class of the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Tickle Me Elmo was introduced in 1996, and instantly became one of the hottest-selling toys of the '90s. Elmo's fellow finalists this year include Magic 8-Ball, He-Man from Masters of the Universe, American Girl dolls, Chutes & Ladders, chalk, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, tic-tac-toe, sleds, Uno, Tudor Electric Football and pinball.

This year's Toy Hall inductees will be announced on November 8. And for the first time this year, fans have a chance to vote for their favorites. The Player's Choice ballot will be open through Sept. 19 at toyhalloffame.org. You can officially vote HERE.

Since the original class led by Barbie was announced in 1999, 65 toys have been enshrined in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

We also want to know which toy you think should make it!

Vote below!

Via KRLD 1080